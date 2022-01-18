One dead, 1 injured, 1 booked on DUI, automobile homicide charges after crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead, one is hospitalized and one is in jail and charged with driving under the influence and automobile homicide after an early morning accident Tuesday in Ogden.

Jailed is 25-year-old Ulises Chavez, an alcohol-restricted driver with a previous DUI conviction and an active DUI warrant, and who was driving on a suspended license, his probable cause statement says.

The accident happened at 12:48 a.m. in the 300 West block of 20th St., on Walmart property. A Walmart employee called in the accident.

“It was reported that a male was bleeding from his head,” says the affidavit filed by an Ogden City Police officer. “When contacted the male pointed towards the 300 W. block of 20th St. and stated ‘My cousin!’ multiple times.”

On scene

Officers discovered the accident and that the vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier on the rear driver-side door.

“This caused the car to spin, go through a fence and come to rest in an open dirt field in the area behind Walmart.”

Three people were found inside the car. Chavez was in the driver seat and was the only one wearing a seat belt. In the front passenger seat was a person complaining of severe back pain.

“Unfortunately the rear passenger in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries from the accident and passed away on scene, in the rear seat of the vehicle,” the statement says.

Officers determined through interviews with Chavez and his surviving passenger “that Ulises and the other occupants had been out drinking alcoholic beverages all night at local bars. Ulises was advised to get a hotel room because he was severely intoxicated. He refused, and they began driving home.

“Ulises was unable to maintain control of the vehicle which resulted in the car veering off a straight roadway, with no other reason to cause the vehicle to leave the roadway, slid down a slight embankment and strike the concrete barrier.”

A blood warrant was issued, and blood was drawn for testing. The affidavit says Chavez “provided a confession to one of the officers that was performing interviews of the involved individuals.”

Officers also noted the vehicle Chavez was driving did not have an ignition interlock device, required by his previous DUI conviction.

Charges

Chavez was booked on charges of:

Automobile homicide criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, a second-degree felony

DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a third-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked licenses, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction

Chavez is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.