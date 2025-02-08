Udate: 1 man dead, 1 injured after caught in Alta area avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another is injured after an avalanche Saturday afternoon near Alta.

Deputy Bennett, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the news to Gephardt Daily, and shared a few updates, including that both parties were men in their 50s.

The incident near Alta was in the Silver Fork area, Bennett said. It happened at about 12:48 p.m. Saturday.

“There were two victims involved in this, both males in their 50s. One male was able to be safely taken off the mountain and transported to a hospital, and the other man was deceased.”

Bennett said he believed the man who was injured suffered a broken leg.

The operation at the mountain had been completed as of 4 p.m., Bennett said, adding that “the weather is not cooperating for us up there.”

Gephardt Daily will share any other information that is released.