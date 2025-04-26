One dead, 1 missing in Grantsville Reservoir drowning incident

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another remains missing following a drowning incident Friday at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County.

According to Sgt. Dane Lerdahl, public information officer for the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to the windswept reservoir around 1:34 p.m. after receiving reports of people on a boat calling for help.

Witnesses said the individuals had entered the water and were struggling to swim.

Two bystanders used a kayak to pull an unresponsive adult male from the reservoir. Despite life-saving efforts by deputies and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Lerdahl said.

A second person who had been aboard the capsized boat remains missing.

The Tooele County Search and Rescue Team and Utah Department of Public Safety divers are continuing search efforts, which Lerdahl said are being hampered by strong currents caused by gusting winds, as well as “inlets and outlets used for irrigation.”

The reservoir is relatively shallow, except for one area where the water reaches a depth of 50 feet, Lerdahl noted.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area while recovery operations continue.

Deputies from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were joined by officers from the Grantsville City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and Tooele City Police, along with crews from Grantsville Fire and the North Tooele Fire District.