One dead, 2 injured after crash in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Kaysville Thursday night.

The Kaysville Police Department and multiple other agencies responded to the area of 480 N. Fairfield Road on a report of a three-vehicle accident at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to a news release.

One person died at the scene, while a second person was transported to an area hospital by Life Flight. A third person was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of family.

“Kaysville police would like to express their sincere condolences at this time to the families of everyone involved,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.