One person dead, 300 pounds diesel fuel spilled in Tooele County car-semi collision

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a semi and a small sedan collided Saturday morning on State Route 36 near Vernon, in Tooele County.

“It was the driver of the passenger car that died on the scene,” Trooper Mikki Vargas, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. Vargas said she had no information on the gender or identity of the victim. The semi driver was unhurt, she said.

Calls reporting the accident started coming in at 10:38 a.m., Vargas said. At the scene, investigators had to document the scene of the accident, and crews had to clean up about 300 gallons of spilled diesel fuel, she said.

As of 3:30 p.m., one northbound lane was open, but all other lanes remained closed, Vargas said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.