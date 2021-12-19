One dead after 1 semi truck rear ends another in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A female truck driver died Saturday evening in Emery County after the semi truck she was driving ran into the back of another semi, which was driving below the speed limit with its flashers on.

The accident happened at about 7:33 p.m., says a statement issued Sunday morning by Utah Highway Patrol. It occurred near mile post 154, about six miles east of the Green River exit.

The trucks involved were an eastbound red Kenworth pulling an oversized gas field specialty trailer, driven by a male.

An eastbound white Kenworth with double trailers was driven by the female victim.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash and assisting with next-of-kin notification for the victim.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the accident if is released.