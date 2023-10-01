One dead after 2-vehicle crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash Sunday near Deer Creek Reservoir, in Wasatch County.

A Utah Highway Patrol statement says the incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 189, near milepost 20. It involved a Ford pickup truck pulling a camper trailer, traveling north, and a tractor trailer traveling south.

“A tractor trailer carrying swiss cheese was traveling southbound in the same location,” the UHP statement says. “For an unknown reason the Ford traveled into southbound lanes. The Ford struck the front passenger side of the tractor trailer.

“The Ford continued past the tractor trailer and off the roadway where it caught fire. The driver of the Ford suffered fatal injuries in the fire. The driver of the tractor trailer received minor injuries.”

