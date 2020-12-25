One dead after collision on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
West Valley City Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident at 5400 S. Mountain View Corridor on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are on the scene of a fatal accident on Mountain View Corridor on Friday morning.

“Fatal accident 5400 S Mountain View Corridor,” said a WVCPD tweet issued at 10 a.m.

“Intersection is closed all directions.”

According to police on scene, two vehicles, a passenger car and an SUV, were headed southbound when they collided.

One person was ejected from a vehicle, and died at the scene.

A second victim was reportedly pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. Their condition was unclear

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.

