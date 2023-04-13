One dead after fiery car crash on I-15

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a fiery crash Thursday morning on I-15 in South Jordan.

The one car crash was first reported about 5:30 a.m. after the northbound vehicle struck a traffic divider at the 11400 South exit.

First responders indicated the front of the car was on fire moments after the accident.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has yet to be released.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.