One dead after house explosion in American Fork; 2nd resident escapes

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One resident of an American Fork duplex died Wednesday morning in a house explosion.

That woman was dead at the scene, but a second woman was able to self-evacuate, and survived. It was not immediately clear if the women resided in the same or different units of the duplex.

First responders were summoned to the scene, near 100 North and 300 East, just before 6 a.m., and found what remained of the residence burning.

“On their arrival, they had a lot of debris spread out, large structural fire and active fire in a duplex,” Battalion Chief Brandon Boshard, American Fork Fire and Rescue, told reporters at the scene. “There was also damage to surrounding buildings.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

Nearby firefighting agencies responded to assist.

“We’ve got heavy rescue from Provo fire on site, as well as firefighters from all over Utah County that are a part of specialty response,” Boshard said.

“They’re going to help us shore up this building. And then the digging will commence and it’s a long process. We have to sift through a lot of debris and material.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

A dog, initially feared dead, also was found alive, and was taken to a vet for an examination.

Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

Officials expected to be on scene most of the day.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details regarding the cause of the explosion and the identity of the victim are released.