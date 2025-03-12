One dead after I-80 crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a car heading east on Interstate 80 has died at the scene, near Lake Point, after the vehicle hit a center cable median.

The incident happened at about 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, near mile marker 101, according to information from the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the 2019 blue Mustang, a 66-year-old man, appeared to be the vehicle’s lone occupant. He was found unresponsive, slumped over the center console.

The “driver was extricated and life saving measures were attempted but it was ultimately unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

“I-80 eastbound is reduced to a single lane, causing extensive delays on the eastbound side as well as northbound SR-36. I-80 westbound is reduced to two lanes, however there are no delays for westbound travel at this time,” a UHP statement says. “It is estimated that I-80 in both directions will be fully opened up around 4:30 p.m.”

“The crash is being investigated as a potential medical episode.”