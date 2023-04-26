Girl dead after shooting in Salt Lake City’s Poplar Grove neighborhood; 2 people detained

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and two people are being detained after a shooting Wednesday in the Poplar Grove neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Officers responded to the area of 1600 West and 500 South, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a 12:36 p.m. tweet, saying one person had been critically injured.

“We are working w/@slcschool to ensure nearby schools are safe,” the tweet says. “The shooting does not appear to be related to any nearby school.”

The schools placed on a brief lockout were Edison Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Glendale Middle School.

A 1:04 p.m. tweet says “We have detained two people as part of this investigation. Nearby schools will be resuming normal operations. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown. Due to level of injury to the victim, our Homicide Squad is responding.”

Photo Gephardt DailyT Pulley

A 1:30 p.m. tweet gave a victim update:

“We can confirm the victim has died. No info is being released about their name, age, or gender as we notify family. We’ve asked for our victim advocates and our department’s peer-support team to respond to help the family & the officers on this call.”

SLCPD Detective Ben Nielsen later confirmed to Gephardt Daily the victim was a juvenile female, adding that her family members are still being notified, so little additional information will be released at this point. He did add that everyone being sought in this investigation is accounted for.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are confirmed.