One dead after pickup collides with semi on U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi Wednesday evening in Carbon County.

Lt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, confirmed the news to Gephardt Daily.

“One confirmed echo,” he said, referring to a fatality. “It doesn’t have anything to do with the fire, it’s just near the closure.”

Street released more information a little later. The accident happened at about 6:24 p.m. when a white Dodge pickup was traveling east on US-6. It drifted drifted across the centerline at about mile post 229.

“It struck a westbound semi truck that had attempted to avoid the collision by swerving onto the shoulder,” the UHP update says. “The pickup struck the semi on the driver side door area. The driver of the pickup was deceased on scene.”

The driver and co-driver of the semi were unharmed, the statement says.

“At almost the same time, fire command requested that US-6 be closed due to a fire about a half-mile west of the crash scene that was encroaching on the roadway. Traffic was closed due to the fire. Traffic in the area was cleared out.

“It does not appear that smoke played any role in the crash as visibility was clear on the roadway. Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor with the driver of the pickup.”