One dead after pickup truck strikes pedestrian in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at about 7500 S. State St., Midvale.

The incident was reported before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Unified Police public information officer Sgt. Melody Cutler. When first responders arrived, they found a fatally injured woman who had been struck by a pickup truck while apparently outside the crosswalk, Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The male driver of the pickup remained at the site of the incident and was believed to cooperating with investigators.

Several traffic lanes are blocked, according to Cutler. Drivers are advised to choose an alternate route. Investigators are expected to be the scene, documenting evidence for several hours, according to an incident alert on the UDoT traffic website, which estimates clearance at 2 p.m.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene, and will have more details as information becomes available.