One dead in single vehicle-crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 80 in Tooele County.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 7:25 a.m. to the scene, near milepost 56. The 2006 Volvo S60 was eastbound when it crashed, the agency statement says.

“The passenger vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a crash attenuator,” it says. “The driver and sole occupant received fatal injuries in the crash.

“Troopers are investigating the vehicles speed as a contributing factor in the crash.”