One dead, others transported by air and ground ambulance after pickup hits elk near Emery

EMERY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pickup truck carrying five people struck a group of elk on Interstate 70 Saturday morning, and the collision killed one person and sent others to hospitals by air and ground ambulances.

“Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-70 near milepost 92 about 5:37 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“A pickup truck, with five occupants, struck several elk in the area, left the roadway and rolled, ejecting one of the occupants. That individual was deceased as first responders arrived on scene.

“Two medical helicopters were dispatched to transport additional occupants in critical condition. Additional passengers were transported by ground to area hospitals. I-70 westbound was closed for a short time while the helicopters were on scene.”

