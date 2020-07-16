One dead, two injured after rollover in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in Emery County.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, near milepost 139, a UHP statement says.

“A vehicle that was eastbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove straight off road where the road made a right hand turn,” it says. “It left the roadway and rolled.”

The “Fatally injured person was ejected from the vehicle and does not appear they were wearing a seatbelt. Two other occupants were transported for injuries.”

One patient was transported by helicopter to Grand Junction, Colorado, for treatment, the statement says. The other was taken by ground ambulance to a medical facility in Price.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.