One dead, two injured in Spanish Fork Canyon head-on

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One dead and two injured in Spanish Fork Canyon traffic collision Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The canyon was closed to traffic in both directions for almost three hours after the wreck just before 2 p.m., UHP Cpl. Quincey Breuer said.

Impact occurred when a westbound passenger car left its lane and hit an eastbound pickup truck on US Highway 6, Breuer said. The drive of the passenger car suffered fatal injuries in the head-on collision. he said.

In all, at least six emergency vehicles were called to the scene of the accident including the Spanish Fork Police Department assisting UHP at the scene. The two people in the pick-up truck were conveyed by ambulance to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. The driver was the sole occupant of the passenger car.