One displaced following fire at Ogden apartment complex

OGDEN, Utah, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden fire officials say one person was displaced following an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The Ogden Fire Department responded at 4:59 p.m. to a fire at the Evergreen Apartments, 3455 Iowa Ave., according to a news release. Smoke was coming from a basement unit of the three-story apartment building when crews arrived, the release states.

“The structure was quickly searched and evacuated,” according to the news release. “Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame.”

The South Ogden Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, the release states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the news release. Officials estimate the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the person displaced by the fire, the release states.