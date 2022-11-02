One driver dead from gunshot wound, 1 being questioned after possible road rage incident in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The male driver of a passenger car has been found dead from a gunshot wound near a jack-knifed car hauler on southbound Interstate 15 in Murray.

The call came in to dispatch at about 9:45 a.m., and troopers and other emergency crews responded to the area of 53000 South, Lt. Jalaine Hawkes, Utah Highway Patrol, told reporters at the scene.

“Our troopers arrived, and they did locate one male who was deceased from a gunshot wound, and they have the other driver of the vehicle that’s cooperating with our investigation here,” Hawkes said.

Asked if the fatality was a road rage incident, she said it could be.

“That absolutely is possible, however, our investigation is still ongoing. So it’s still a little bit too early to make a determination on what exactly happened out here.”

“We did have a witness to the crash, but they were not a witness to anything else.”

Hawkes said the driver of the white passenger car is deceased, and the driver of the car hauler “is cooperating with the investigation.” Those were the only two drivers who were involved, she said.

The roadway is partially blocked, a condition that could continue for two or more hours, Hawkes said at about 12:15 p.m.

“Hopefully, less than that, but our investigators are on scene and they are documenting everything on the scene. And then we obviously have the Medical Examiner’s office who’s assisting us.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this incident as details emerge.