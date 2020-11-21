One hospitalized, 1 in custody after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing on TRAX platform in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was rushed to the hospital and one was taken into custody late Friday afternoon after a stabbing at a TRAX train platform in Salt Lake City.

The victim was seriously injured in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, Carl Arkey, Utah Transit Authority spokesman, told Gephardt Daily. The stabbing happened at the station at 200 West and 900 South.

“It involved two individuals,” Arky said of the altercation. “I’m not sure if the victim is male or female, but I know the suspect is male.

“It doesn’t appear they know each other. It doesn’t appear to be provoked. No motive has been determined yet. The suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody for questioning.”

Arky said he didn’t have more details on the victim’s injuries, other than that they are serious.

Red- and Blue-line TRAX riders will be affected, and a bus bridge has been established, Arky said. The most recent tweet, at 5:24 p.m., said the following:

Due to a non-UTA incident, trains will be unable to proceed between Courthouse Station and Ballpark Station. Bus bridge in effect for both directions.”

