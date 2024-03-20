One hospitalized after assault at Salt Lake City school

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of an assault Tuesday evening that left one man hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

The incident in the Westpointe Neighborhood was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. at Northwest Middle School, 1730 West 1700 North, the Salt Lake City Police Department said online shortly after 7 p.m.

“Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Police Community Response Team (PCRT) happened to be in the area when the call was dispatched. The PCRT specialists located a 30-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The team p rovided a medical assessment, scene stability, and critical updates for the responding patrol officers. Paramedics took the injured man to the hospital.