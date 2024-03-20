One hospitalized after assault at Salt Lake City school

The specific cause of injury remains under investigation, police said. “Witnesses told officers the suspects started walking and running away. Officers detained several people nearby who may be involved in the assault.”
The motive is still under investigation, according to the press release, and no arrests have been made.
“Until detectives can verify the ages of those detained and determine their involvement, no information about them is being released.” Detectives assigned to the department’s Robbery and Violent Crime Squad are assisting with the investigation as well its Crime Lab Unit.
The case is not connected to an earlier incident that occurred in downtown Salt Lake City, police said, referring to a fight and stabbing downtown just after 1 p.m. at a funeral home at 372 E 100 S that injured six.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the SLCPD at ( 801) 799-3000 and reference case number 24-60818.
Community members can also submit anonymous tips by clicking here.