One ice climber rescued, 1 still missing after Duchesne County accident

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One ice climber was airlifted to an area hospital, and one remains missing after an accident Sunday evening in Duchesne County.

A statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office says that a group of three climbers was “attempting to climb an ice falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon” when the Sheriff’s Office received information of an ice column falling. Wasatch County Search & Rescue said in a brief Facebook post that the call came in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“An uninjured climber was able to climb down and drive to Duchesne City and contact 911,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s statement says.

“Another climber fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured and was hoisted off the location by helicopter and Life Flighted to the Wasatch front with serious injuries.”

One climber remains missing, says the DCSO news release, issued at 11:37 a.m. Monday.

“Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams along with volunteer ice climbers are continuing the search and rescue efforts for the one climber unaccounted for,” the Duchesne County Sheriff’s statement says. “Names have not been released.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are made known.