One killed in West Jordan crash early Sunday

WEST JORDAN, Utah, October 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed when a car slammed into a tree in West Jordan early Sunday morning.

It happened near a home at 8078 Big Spring Drive about 1:50 a.m. when a blue Mitsubishi sedan slid sideways into the tree with enough force to severely damage the driver’s side of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to confirm or comment on the nature of the crash. There have been no other reports of injuries.

Crash scene investigators remained on scene as of 4:55 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as new information becomes available.