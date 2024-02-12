One man dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was shot dead and a second was hospitalized Monday morning after an incident outside a Sandy residence.

At about 3:30 a.m., Sandy City police were called to the area of 685 E. 7800 South, SCPD Sgt. Greg Moffitt told reporters.

A victim in his 30s was found deceased. A male victim in his 20s was transported to an area hospital with one or more gunshot wounds, and was believed to be in stable condition, Moffitt said.

Two people were taken to the Sandy City Police Department for questioning.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.