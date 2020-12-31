One man dead, second critically wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another in critical condition after a late night shooting Thursday in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Police Lt. C. Valencia, officers were called to 203 East Hampton Ave. about 11:50 p.m. with reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they came upon a group of people who were screaming that two men had been shot in front of a corner market, Valencia said.

Police attempted to render first aid, but one of the men died at the scene. The second was taken to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

Valencia said the shooting took place when a man stepped from a grey Nissan Altima which had been seen in the neighborhood and fired seven to ten shots toward the victims. It’s unclear exactly who was the intended target.

Police say between six to ten people witnessed the shooting. Valencia described them as “distraught.”

Homicide detectives were canvassing the neighborhood, looking for additional witnesses and possible surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

Gephardt Daily will update the breaking story as more information becomes available.