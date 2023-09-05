One man shot dead, 1 in custody in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Monday night, and his neighbor has been arrested.

A statement issued by Ogden City police says the department was alerted to the incident and arrived at about 10 p.m. to the area of 700 N. Liberty on a report of a gunshot wound.

“It was discovered that the suspect, identified as Brendan Powell (age 25), who lives in the area, got into a verbal altercation with the male victim (age 31) over property.

“The altercation escalated, resulting in the suspect firing several rounds at the victim. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and passed away.”

Powell “was cooperative with police and was taken into custody without incident,” the OCPD statement says. “It was learned that the victim did reside in the area. After further investigation, Brendan Powell was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility for homicide. This is an ongoing investigation.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the case develops.