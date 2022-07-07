One of 2 boys struck by SUV in South Jordan dies; 2nd boy in serious, stable condition

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One of the two boys struck by an SUV while sharing a ride on electric bike Wednesday has died of his injuries.

“One of the 9-year-old juveniles injured in an accident yesterday has passed away,” says a a 12:02 p.m. tweet from the South Jordan Police Department. “The second juvenile is in stable, but serious condition.”

The boys were struck just before noon Wednesday when the SUV drifted out of its lane, striking the boys, who were riding on the roadway shoulder in the area of 2100 West 11400 South.

South Jordan Police Department spokesman Kyle Anderson said in a text that an ambulance already in the area arrived and performed life-saving measures on both boys, who ultimately were transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle, a black GMC Yukon, was driven by a 44-year-old woman, who remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, according to the statement.

“Investigators are still determining the totality of the accident scene as the reconstruction is still ongoing. The crash team does not suspect impairment was a factor in this accident, at this time,” said the statement, issued Wednesday evening.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.