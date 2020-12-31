Two critically injured in Kearns collision

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is in critical condition and a second is in extremely critical condition after a Thursday afternoon collision in Kearns.

The accident happened at 2:45 p.m. at 4970 W. 5400 South, Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

Cutler said she didn’t have full details, but did know that one car ended up in a front yard.

The victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators were still on the scene at 4 p.m., documenting the angles and the wreckage to determine exactly what caused the accident.

Other drivers are asked to avoid the area, Cutler said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.