One person dead after 3-vehicle collision, haz-mat spill on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and a hazardous-material cleanup is underway after a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 4100 South.

The roadway is expected to reopen at about 8 p.m., according to a UDOT traffic map note, which also notes the haz-mat spill.

Three vehicles were involved, according to a 3:01 p.m. tweet from West Valley City Police.

“One person deceased. Other injuries minor,” it says. “NB Mt. View closed at 5400 S. EB and WB 4100 S is being diverted. Avoid area.”

