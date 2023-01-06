One person dead after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has died in a two-alarm house fire in Salt Lake City’s Central City neighborhood.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in the area of 323 E. Williams Ave., at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Chad Jefferson, Salt Lake City Fire Department, told Gephardt Daily that neighbors reported the blaze.

“Fire crews responded and found heavy smoke on a single-family residence,” Jefferson said. “They made an aggressive interior fire attack. Unfortunately, there was one fatality reported with this fire, a civilian fatality.”

Jefferson did not reveal the age or gender of the victim, but did say there was no record immediately found of additional residence.

“It was a one-alarm fire that became a two-alarm fire, so about 35 firefighters responded,” he said. “We also had assistance from Unified Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance, and of course Salt Lake City Police.”

No responders were injured in the fire, which was knocked down quickly, Jefferson. As of 4:20 p.m., firefighters still remained on the scene, locating embers and dousing hot spots.

Surrounding streets are closed during the response, and drivers should avoid the area, Jefferson said.

The cause of the fire and cost of the damage done are not yet known, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.