One person hospitalized with critical injuries after officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is reported to be in critical but stable condition after an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in the East Central neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

Police responded after calls for assistance from a mental health crisis team. When police arrived, a confrontation resulted in the shooting of the male victim.

Police on scene performed life-saving measures, and the man was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to a local hospital.

“We are investigating this as an officer-involved critical incident,” says a 12:37 p.m. tweet from Salt Lake City police. “One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We have activated the OICI protocol. No officers were hurt.”

The incident happened near 900 East and 1700 South, the southern border of the East Central neighborhood, at about 11:35 a.m.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area,” a 12:09 p.m. SLCPD tweet says. “There is no threat to the public.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.