One person hospitalized with serious injuries after officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been injured in an officer-involved critical incident Tuesday morning in the East Central neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

“We are investigating this as an officer-involved critical incident,” says a 12:37 p.m. tweet from Salt Lake City police. “One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We have activated the OICI protocol. No officers were hurt.”

The incident happened near 900 East and 1700 South, the southern border of the East Central neighborhood, at about 11:35 a.m.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area,” a 12:09 p.m. SLCPD tweet says. “There is no threat to the public.”

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will have additional information as details are released.