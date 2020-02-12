One person injured in Roy house fire

ROY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday night in a house fire on 5300 South.

Roy Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at about 9:15 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames in a downstairs room.

Roy Fire Capt. Josh Wead told Gephardt Daily the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal, but said appears to have started with the malfunction of a small remote-control car.

Wead said one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

He said damage to the structure was relatively minor and is estimated to be less than $10,000.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist the family of five with any necessary temporary accommodations.