WENDOVER, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to a hospital Friday afternoon after a tractor trailer struck a semi parked near the roadway.

The accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 80 near mile marker 9. The Wendover Police Department responded, as did Utah Highway Patrol.

“A westbound tractor trailer struck a parked semi truck causing substantial damage,” a Wendover Police statement says.

“An occupant was injured and transported by Wendover Ambulance.”