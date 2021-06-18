One Sandy woman dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV accident in southeast Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women, both 67 and from Sandy, were ejected from an ATV they were riding in southeast Idaho on Thursday, and one died from her injuries.

The accident happened at about 4:07 p.m., Idaho State Police said in a statement. They were riding on South Smith Canyon Road and Pine View Loop, in Bannock County, east of Arimo and south of Lava Hot Springs.

Chikay Cole was driving north on Smith Canyon road on a 2019 Polaris ATV with passenger Kerry Cole.

“Chikay failed to negotiate a turn and both riders were ejected from the ATV,” the police statement says. “Chikay succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Both riders were wearing helmets.

Cole was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.