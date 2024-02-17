One seriously injured in Salt Lake City apartment blast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Saturday morning explosion inside a Salt Lake City apartment unit.

Firefighters were first called to the scene near 718 East 700 South about 4:05 a.m.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a single apartment and a seriously injured person inside.

Captain Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire told Gephardt Daily the person was taken to a nearby burn center for treatment.

Early reports indicated the victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries was undetermined.

Salt Lake City police officers helped with what Jepperson called a precautionary evacuation as they worked to keep residents in other apartments out of harm’s way.

Jepperson said damage was contained to the single unit.

Investigators were expected to be on scene throughout the morning.

