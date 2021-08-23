One transported to hospital after fire starts in Roy home

ROY, Utah, Aug. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire Saturday afternoon and arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the house.

Units were paged at 3:51 p.m., the department said in a Facebook post.

Crews entered the home and searched through the heavy smoke.

One person was transported to the hospital, but no information was available on that individual’s current condition.

The fire started in the basement and the cause of the fire is believed to be faulty electrical appliances, according to Roy Fire Department officials.

Roy Fire Department Engine 32, Ladder 31, Rescue 31, Ambulance 31, Chief 31 and Chief 32 responded on the call.