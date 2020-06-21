One transported to hospital after rollover on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to the hospital Saturday night after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 84.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Valdez said the accident happened at 6:55 p.m. at milepost 103. He said there were two people in the vehicle, one of whom may have been a juvenile.

Valdez had no information as to which individual was transported, but said they were reported to be in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle went through a fence and was “well off the road,” Valdez said.

The cause of the rollover was not yet known.