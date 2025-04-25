One UTA worker struck on Trax line in Murray suffers head injury, other requires leg amputation

MURRAY, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two members of a UTA work crew remain hospitalized the day after an SUV struck their work vehicle at a Trax line near 5900 South and 350 West in Murray.

An arrest document for alleged hit-and-run driver Brandon Palma, 29, says the two workers inside the work vehicle when it was struck by a white Acura MDX. Two workers outside the vehicle were not injured.

The victims were taken to a local hospital, where one was treated for a broken tibia and fibula, a broken sternum, and broken finger, and a contusion to the head. One had his leg amputated, and was treated for internal injuries and put on a ventilator to receive oxygen.

The Acura SUV driver fled the scene of the 1:30 a.m. accident on foot. He was taken into custody at 5:17 p.m., says the arrest document filed by a Murray City Police officer.

Palma, tracked in part through the vehicle he left behind, was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Two counts of failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Driving on a denied licence, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration

Gavin Gustafson, Utah Transit Authority spokesman, told Gephardt Daily the vehicle on the tracks was a hi-rail, which is basically a truck that can drive either on its roadway wheels or on metal rail wheels fitted so it could drive on railway tracks.

Routine track maintenance is usually done in the early hours of the morning, when Trax trains are not using the tracks, Gustafson said.

“They were a group of four,” he said. “Two of them were in the vehicle. Two of them got out of the vehicle to do the process of lifting the rail wheels up so that it could then be driven on the road.

“And that’s when the white SUV came through and struck them.”

The hi-rail driver told police he saw a single occupant flee the SUV, which had significant damage and a deployed airbag, arrest documents say.

Gustafson said he did not know if a railway arm was present or lowered, that Midvale City Police were handling the investigation. Gustavson said he does know that that hi-rail are equipped with work lights and flashing yellow lights and big white strobe lights, “and they are all lit up.”

Visually, it would be hard to miss such a sight, he said.

Arrest documents said a license plate reader had determined the SUV had recently been parked at an apartment not far from the crash site, and officers knocked on the door.

Palma’s girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother were inside, and told officers they had received texts from the missing man about the collision.

“Detective’s advised all parties to contact police if Brandon reached out and they agreed to do so,” arrest documents say.

“At 12:18 on 4/24/25 Brandon called detectives from his mother’s phone number and said that he wanted to turn himself in. He asked about the people that he crashed into and asked about their medical status.

“He said that he was a laborer for the road and that the same thing could have happened to him which is why he wanted to surrender and turn himself in. He said that he has a history of fleeing from the police and it’s just what he does.”

After his arrest, Palma invoked his Miranda rights. He was transported to St. Mark’s Hospital for evaluation of any injuries, then booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will share updates as the case develops.