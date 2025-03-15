One victim’s health status downgraded after being struck by pickup truck on South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two females hit by a pickup truck Thursday night on South Temple near 300 East has experienced a health downgrade.

“Overnight, we learned hospital staff downgraded one of two patients to critical but stable condition,” says a Saturday update from the Salt Lake City Police Public Relations department.

On the night of the incident, the victims’ condition was described as “non-life-threatening.”

Officers cited the driver for failure to yield to pedestrians, according to information from SLCPD PR, which added that weather is not considered to have been a factor in the incident.