Online fundraiser created for Vineyard Elementary student hit by car, seriously injured

VINEYARD, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created for a Vineyard Elementary School student who was hit by a car and seriously injured last week while riding his scooter to the park.

Ryder Pearson was hit by a car while riding his scooter to Lakeside Sports Park in Orem, resulting in three brain bleeds, a skull fracture and other injuries, according to GoFundMe organizer Lindsay Christensen.

Following “a lot of ups & downs,” Ryder is stable and recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital, where he has been for more than a week, Christensen writes on the GoFundMe page. The extent of Ryder’s injuries are still being determined, she said, noting there is no timetable yet for his release from the hospital.

Christensen describes Ryder as “sweet, loving & goofy” in the online fundraiser, which had raised more than $3,700 Friday toward the $25,000 goal.

“The Pearson family needs our love & support right now by helping with the financial burden put upon them for the long road Ryder has ahead of him,” Christensen states in the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe account can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/ryder-pearson-medical-funds.