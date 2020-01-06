Only one lane open on Main St. in Smithfield due to downed power lines

SMITHFIELD, Utah, Jan. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers are being advised to avoid  Main Street and U.S. Highway 91 in Smithfield until Monday morning because of downed power lines.

The area was closed to traffic Sunday night following a car crash that knocked down the lines.

Cache County Dispatch Center tweeted at about 7 p.m. that power company crews working on scene expected the highway would be completely closed for at least the next three hours.

A later tweet said one lane would be opened in each direction; however, drivers are asked to “please continue to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.”

