UHP traffic stop reveals bundle of fake $100 bills

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic stop for speeding turned up a bevy of counterfeit bills Thursday on 1-15.

A fake $10,600 was seized in all from a total of 106 $100 bills, police said.

Events unfolded as a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stationed in the median on Interstate 15 clocked a northbound motorist at 91 mph in an 80 mph zone at 8:26 a.m. Thursday morning. The trooper gave chase and the suspect vehicle pulled over within a mile after the officer turned on his overhead lights.

As he was advising the occupants of the reason for the stop, he noticed an odor of marijuana, according to charging documents from the incident filed in Juab County’s 4th District Court. The occupants denied having any marijuana, but a search ensued.