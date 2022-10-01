Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help.

Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.

“Shane’s whereabouts are still unknown,” OPD said.

If you have any information about Shane’s disappearance, please contact the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228.”

The department thanked an underwater sonar and dive recovery team, Adventures With Purpose, for their recent efforts. “They spent three full days searching this week in hopes of getting answers for Shane’s family and friends.”

In addition to AWP, which the department said travels the country donating its services at no cost, officers lauded Diesel Brothers for volunteering time and equipment for the recent recovery efforts. “We were thoroughly impressed with both groups, and we hope to work with them again in the future.”