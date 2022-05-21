Ogden PD nabs armed robbery suspect

OGDEN, Utah, May 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily — Police in Ogden pulled over a man they say immediately began behaving badly as he was wanted in connection with multiple shootings.

Events unfolded early Friday morning when Patrolman Joseph Wilson found himself behind a vehicle in the 700 block of 20th Street that was listed as stolen in the nationwide crime computer system and wanted in connection with a shooting earlier that evening, possibly in West Valley City.

The car initially stopped for Wilson after he activated his overhead lights, but then took off after 10-15 seconds, according to charging documents.

Marcello Alfonso Martinez, 21, then tried to outrun the police pursuit, blowing through numerous stop signs, crossing into oncoming traffic, and at one point driving directly at a patrol car before swerving away “at the last second,” according to Ofc. Wilson’s probable cause statement for Martinez.

The suspect then drove into a dead end in the 2800 block of Van Buren Avenue, where he fled on foot. He was eventually “detained as he was attempting to jump over a fence.”

Martinez then began a pattern of behavior that lasted through the night — fighting with arresting officers, paramedics, and hospital staff evaluating his injuries so he could be cleared for booking into the Weber County Jail. where he also fought with corrections staff, according to the court documents.

Martinez was found to be wanted out of Salt Lake City on three separate warrants, including one for first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

He’s also a suspect in an April 24 shooting in Millcreek in Salt Lake County, according to the probable cause statement.

Searches revealed cocaine and methamphetamine on his person or in his vehicle, as well as two other individuals’ driver’s licenses, plus a loaded firearm on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle.

He was booked on suspicion of the new offenses including aggravated assault, drug possession, a firearms violation, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, evading, resisting arrest, possession of another’s identity documents, and theft.

“Marcello made statements to officers that he would get out of jail without any consequences for his actions and that he would get revenge on officers.”