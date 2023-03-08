OPD: Orem Junior High lockdown lifted after arrest of intruder not associated with school

OREM, Utah, March 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Junior High was placed on lockdown prior to the start of classes Wednesday after a staff member reported “that a person who was not associated with the school had entered the school,” police say.

“Out of an abundance of caution, students and employees who were in the building at the time were put on lockdown for their own safety. Students on buses were held until the situation was resolved,” a statement from the Orem Police Department says.

Officers arrived within 90 seconds of notification, the OPD statement says, “and within 6 minutes the individual was taken into custody. A sweep of the school was conducted and there is no additional danger to the students or faculty.”

The lockdown was lifted, and the school is operating as normal, the OPD’s 9:03 a.m. social media post says.

“We appreciate the quick response of the officers and our continued partnership with schools in the area. More information will be released at a later time.”