Ogden Police Dept. unveils website chronicling all violent encounters involving its officers

OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department has unveiled a use of force database to chronicle all violent encounters involving its officers.

Called the “Use of Force Transparency Dashboard” the online site will “display all Use of Force incidents involving officers from the Ogden Police Department … In addition to the force that was used by officers, we will be detailing incidents where officers were attacked and force was used on them.”

The dashboard can be filtered by the type of force used and the race of the suspect involved, according to a Facebook post Thursday announcing the launch of the site earlier this week. “We will also highlight instances wherein our officers have done tremendous work in de-escalating potentially violent or deadly encounters through the utilization of their tools and training. The dashboard will be updated with new data monthly.”

Police Chief Eric Young thanked the the Ogden chapter of the NAACP “for our ongoing partnership and their input in the development of this tool.”

The site was created by the Ogden Area Tactical Analysis Center, a county-wide data resource housed in Ogden’s Jared Francom Public Safety Building.