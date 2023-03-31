OPD’s Young named Utah Police Chief of the Year.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Mar. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden Police Chief Eric Young has been named Chief of the Year by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association.

The award was presented at the association’s 3-day convention that concluded Wednesday in St. George. Ogden native Young has headed the Ogden Police Department since January of 2021.

“Congratulations to Chief Eric Young, who received the Utah Chief of the Year award presented by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association,” the department announced on social media Wednesday. “In addition to this prestigious award, Chief Young also hit a milestone in his law enforcement career by reaching thirty years of service.

“Thank you, Chief Young, for your excellence, your example, and your service!” The announcement on Facebook has drawn 387 likes, 85 comments and 26 shares as of 9 p.m. Thursday.