Open burning prohibited in Davis County for the remainder of 2020

FARMINGTON, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Open burning will be prohibited in Davis County for the remainder of 2020, officials said Monday.

“In accordance with the recommendations of local fire departments, and in agreement with the Davis County Fire Board of Appeals, consisting of the city fire chiefs and the Davis County fire marshal, open burning will be prohibited in Davis County during the year 2020,” said a news release from Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“This prohibition comes strongly recommended due to the impact of COVID-19 on our local and state emergency services and the poor air quality of our region.”

Exemptions to this order are as follows: Farm and horticultural operations may burn as established under current law and air quality rules. In Davis County, a farm or horticultural operation is defined as: (1) fruit orchards of 25 or more fruit trees on a continuous two acre parcel of property, or (2) agricultural activities of two or more cultivated acres on single, or contiguous parcels of property. They may only burn products incident to horticulture or agricultural operations, defined as: prunings, diseased plants, stubble and irrigation ditch banks. Before burning, farmers must notify their local fire department; these fires must be contained and monitored at all times.

“Homeowners may not burn anything, including prunings, rubbish, debris, or garbage in their yards,” the news release said. “Such items should be shredded for mulch or hauled to the local landfill.”

Recreational fires may be permitted by local ordinances with prior authorization from the local fire department.

Campfires are only permitted in approved campgrounds where the fire pit has been installed by a governmental agency or approved by the Davis County fire warden. It is also unlawful to build, maintain, attend, or use a fire in and unincorporated County area on or below the high Lake Bonneville shoreline watermark bench (approximately 5200 ft. elevation) to State Road 89, or within a half-mile of any residential structure on or east of that bench, between Davis/Weber County line and the Davis/Salt Lake County line. Fires are also prohibited east of Bountiful Boulevard, within Bountiful City limits.

Anyone with questions should contact their local fire department.